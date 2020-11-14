Advertisement

Fans create petition to make LeVar Burton next ‘Jeopardy!’ host

LeVar Burton attends the 70th National Book Awards ceremony and benefit dinner at Cipriani Wall...
LeVar Burton attends the 70th National Book Awards ceremony and benefit dinner at Cipriani Wall Street on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, in New York.(Greg Allen | Greg Allen/Invision/AP)
By CNN Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2020 at 10:47 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Fans are pushing for former “Star Trek” and “Reading Rainbow” actor LeVar Burton to become the next host of “Jeopardy!”.

A petition on change.org has nearly 70,000 signatures in support of Burton.

The game show’s host, Alex Trebek died last week after a battle with pancreatic cancer. He was 80 years old.

Burton paid tribute to Trebek on Friday, tweeting his thoughts are with Trebek’s family and his millions of fans during this devastating loss.

He also said he was flattered by the petition.

In September, Burton said he’d been preparing his entire life to host “Jeopardy!”.

Sony Pictures has not made an announcement on the search for a new host.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Country singer Doug Supernaw had hits in the early ’90s with “I Don’t Call Him Daddy,” and...
Cancer claims singer with Central Texas roots
Salado High School’s first-round playoff game against Rusk Friday night in College Station has...
Local high school’s playoff game canceled after positive COVID-19 tests
The Bartlett ISD temporarily suspended on-campus instruction Friday. (File)
Another area district cancels classes because of COVID-19
T’Andre Tolbert was last seen wearing a red shirt with “Nike” across the front, gray and dark...
Missing 4-year-old Central Texas boy found
Henry Hager and Jenna Bush exchange vows at the altar Saturday, May 10, 2008, during their...
Pastor who presided at first-daughter’s wedding at Bush ranch faces sentencing in fraud case

Latest News

Eight people were killed, including five Americans, in a helicopter crash involving a...
Army identifies 5 Americans killed in Egypt helicopter crash
Police say the accident is still under investigation Temple Police Department Accident...
Man driving the wrong way on exit ramp dies after collision with another car
President-elect Joe Biden speaks at The Queen theater, Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, in Wilmington,...
Biden faces tough choice of whether to back virus lockdowns
FILE - This Dec. 7, 2011 file photo shows former U.S. Defense Undersecretary Michele Flournoy,...
Biden likely to break barriers, pick woman to lead Pentagon