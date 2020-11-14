Advertisement

Fewer Americans traveling for Thanksgiving this year

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 14, 2020 at 1:17 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Less people are planning to travel for Thanksgivnig this year because of COVID-19.

AAA estimates a 10% drop in travel and only about 50 million Americans will travel for the Thanksgiving holiday. That’s a drop from 55 million in 2019.

As pandemic numbers continue to surge, AAA expects that number to be even lower.

AAA says that anyone who is traveling during the holiday should plan ahead, be prepared for COVID-19 protocols, follow health guidance and know the restrictions at the destination.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dallas rapper Mo3 was shot and killed during a daytime attack on I-35.
Texas rapper killed in attack on Interstate 35
Henry Hager and Jenna Bush exchange vows at the altar Saturday, May 10, 2008, during their...
Pastor who presided at first-daughter’s wedding at Bush ranch faces sentencing in fraud case
(File)
Texas infant who tested positive for heroin dies
Shawn Vincent Boniello, who’s also known as Shayla Angeline Boniello, 32, of Rockdale, was...
Suspect charged in death of Central Texas toddler sentenced
Country singer Doug Supernaw had hits in the early ’90s with “I Don’t Call Him Daddy,” and...
Cancer claims singer with Central Texas roots

Latest News

President-elect Joe Biden speaks at The Queen theater, Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, in Wilmington,...
Biden faces tough choice of whether to back virus lockdowns
Shoppers comply with the mask regulations to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus at...
Oregon, New Mexico order lockdowns as other states resist
An OnMed Telehealth kiosk sits in the lobby of the Milam County Sheriff's Office.
Telehealth booth brings healthcare options to Milam County
Residents walk a flooded street to reach their homes, Monday, Nov. 9, 2020 in Fort Lauderdale,...
Tropical Storm Iota forms, could follow Eta’s deadly path