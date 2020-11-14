Advertisement

Firefighters extinguish kitchen fire in Salado home

Salado Fire Department respond to fire alarm Friday night.
Salado Fire Department respond to fire alarm Friday night.(Salado Fire Department)
By STAFF
Published: Nov. 14, 2020 at 3:53 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALADO, Texas (KWTX) - A fire alarm from a home located on Thomas Arnold Road in Salado at approximately 9:45 pm Friday night triggered a response from the Salado Fire Department.

After firemen arrived they said the flames which originating from the kitchen were extinguished in minutes.

Firemen ventilated smoke from the home and cleared the scene around 11:30 pm.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Country singer Doug Supernaw had hits in the early ’90s with “I Don’t Call Him Daddy,” and...
Cancer claims singer with Central Texas roots
Salado High School’s first-round playoff game against Rusk Friday night in College Station has...
Local high school’s playoff game canceled after positive COVID-19 tests
The Bartlett ISD temporarily suspended on-campus instruction Friday. (File)
Another area district cancels classes because of COVID-19
T’Andre Tolbert was last seen wearing a red shirt with “Nike” across the front, gray and dark...
Missing 4-year-old Central Texas boy found
Henry Hager and Jenna Bush exchange vows at the altar Saturday, May 10, 2008, during their...
Pastor who presided at first-daughter’s wedding at Bush ranch faces sentencing in fraud case

Latest News

During a open house Saturday, McLennan Community College began talking with current and former...
Waco: MCC offering student debt relief program
McLennan County reported one hundred and fifty new cases of COVID-19 are confirmed as of...
Central Texas County reports 150 new Covid-19 cases
To help local artists before the holiday season, Cultivate 7twelve in downtown Waco held their...
Waco: Christmas art venue aims to keep local artists afloat
Police say the accident is still under investigation Temple Police Department Accident...
Wrong-way driver killed after collision with another car