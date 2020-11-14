Firefighters extinguish kitchen fire in Salado home

SALADO, Texas (KWTX) - A fire alarm from a home located on Thomas Arnold Road in Salado at approximately 9:45 pm Friday night triggered a response from the Salado Fire Department.

After firemen arrived they said the flames which originating from the kitchen were extinguished in minutes.

Firemen ventilated smoke from the home and cleared the scene around 11:30 pm.

