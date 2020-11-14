Advertisement

Man driving the wrong way on exit ramp dies after collision with another car

Police say the accident is still under investigation Temple Police Department Accident...
Police say the accident is still under investigation
By STAFF
Published: Nov. 14, 2020 at 10:51 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Police report that 25-year-old Antonio Zamora-Jiminez of Temple was driving a black Nissan Friday about 5:23 pm “travelling the wrong way" on a westbound exit ramp of West Adams Avenue and State Highway 317 which led to a collision with the driver of a Honda Civic.

Zamora-Jiminez was transported to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple where he later succumbed to his injuries, said Cody Weems, Public Relations Coordinator.

Police say next of kin have been notified and the accident is still under investigation by the TPD Accident Reconstruction Unit.

Information about injuries to the driver of the Honda were not reported.

