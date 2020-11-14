Police search for missing 4-year-old Central Texas boy

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A search was underway Friday evening in Waco for a missing 4-year-old boy.

T’Andre Tolbert was last seen at the Glen Oaks Apartments at 5101 Hawthorne Dr. wearing a red shirt with “Nike” across the front, gray and dark blue sweat pants and black shoes.

He has a scar on his chin and may be carrying a smart tablet.

He may have been with a Hispanic or white male, Officer Garen Bynum said.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to call 911.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.