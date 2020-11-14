Advertisement

Police search for missing 4-year-old Central Texas boy

T’Andre Tolbert was last seen wearing a red shirt with “Nike” across the front, gray and dark...
T’Andre Tolbert was last seen wearing a red shirt with “Nike” across the front, gray and dark blue sweat pants and black shoes.(Waco Police Dept.)
By Staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 6:20 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A search was underway Friday evening in Waco for a missing 4-year-old boy.

T’Andre Tolbert was last seen at the Glen Oaks Apartments at 5101 Hawthorne Dr. wearing a red shirt with “Nike” across the front, gray and dark blue sweat pants and black shoes.

He has a scar on his chin and may be carrying a smart tablet.

He may have been with a Hispanic or white male, Officer Garen Bynum said.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to call 911.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dallas rapper Mo3 was shot and killed during a daytime attack on I-35.
Texas rapper killed in attack on Interstate 35
Henry Hager and Jenna Bush exchange vows at the altar Saturday, May 10, 2008, during their...
Pastor who presided at first-daughter’s wedding at Bush ranch faces sentencing in fraud case
(File)
Texas infant who tested positive for heroin dies
Shawn Vincent Boniello, who’s also known as Shayla Angeline Boniello, 32, of Rockdale, was...
Suspect charged in death of Central Texas toddler sentenced
Police were investigating Thursday after a shooting victim was dropped off at a local hospital....
Shooting victim being treated at local hospital

Latest News

St. Vincent De Paul in Temple will host the sale Saturday at its thrift store.
Temple: Thrift store sale will benefit food pantry destroyed by fire
The Central Texas case count rose to more than 28,800 Friday amid a post-Halloween surge that...
COVID 19 cases, deaths, concerns rise in Central Texas, around the state
Marijuana plants at Compassionate Cultivation, a home-grown medical cannabis company in Austin....
In economic crisis, Texas Democrats push to legalize marijuana. Key Republicans likely stand in the way.
Jenny McCarthy, left, and Donnie Wahlberg in New York on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019.
Donnie Wahlberg surprises server with $2,020 tip for $35 lunch