Advertisement

SpaceX’s Musk gets mixed virus tests on eve of crew launch

SpaceX chief Elon Musk may have to steer clear of NASA’s Kennedy Space Center after getting...
SpaceX chief Elon Musk may have to steer clear of NASA’s Kennedy Space Center after getting mixed COVID-19 test results on the eve of his company’s second crew launch.(KGNS)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 6:39 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) - SpaceX chief Elon Musk may have to steer clear of NASA’s Kennedy Space Center after getting mixed COVID-19 test results on the eve of his company’s second crew launch.

Musk took to Twitter on Friday to say he tested positive for coronavirus, then negative twice, then positive again.

He says he wasn’t feeling too well the past few days, but currently has no symptoms.

He was awaiting results of more accurate lab tests.

Four astronauts are scheduled to rocket to the International Space Station on Saturday night.

The three Americans and one Japanese have been in quarantine for weeks.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dallas rapper Mo3 was shot and killed during a daytime attack on I-35.
Texas rapper killed in attack on Interstate 35
Henry Hager and Jenna Bush exchange vows at the altar Saturday, May 10, 2008, during their...
Pastor who presided at first-daughter’s wedding at Bush ranch faces sentencing in fraud case
(File)
Texas infant who tested positive for heroin dies
Shawn Vincent Boniello, who’s also known as Shayla Angeline Boniello, 32, of Rockdale, was...
Suspect charged in death of Central Texas toddler sentenced
Police were investigating Thursday after a shooting victim was dropped off at a local hospital....
Shooting victim being treated at local hospital

Latest News

The S&P 500 is closing at a record high for the first time since September, posting its second...
S&P 500 closes at a record high, ending another banner week
FILE - In this Feb. 13, 2020 file photo a 2020 Chevrolet Bolt EV is displayed at the 2020...
GM recalling nearly 69K Bolt electric cars due to fire risk
The Disney streaming service is a bright spot for the entertainment company in a difficult year.
Disney Plus nets 74 million subscribers, parent company still loses $2.8 billion
U.S. stocks pulled back on Thursday.
Stocks pull further below record highs as infections spread