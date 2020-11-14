Telehealth booth brings healthcare options to Milam County

CAMERON, Texas (KWTX) - A new type of healthcare has launched in Milam County with hopes of easing the lack of healthcare in the rural county. The county now has a telehealth kiosk in the lobby of the Milam County Sheriff’s Office. The telehealth kiosk was launched by the Texas A&M Health Science Center in partnership with Tampa-based company OnMed.

County judge Steve Young said Texas A&M approached the county with the opportunity which comes at no cost to the city since it is being funded by a $10,000 grant from the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association.

“They came to us and said ‘would you like to have telehealth in Milam County?' And I said ‘yes, I’ll take one on every corner if you’ll give it to me,'” Judge Young said.

The county’s two hospitals shut down in 2018 after Little River Healthcare, the company that owned the hospitals, went bankrupt.

Currently, there are a few clinics in the county but they are only open during business hours leaving residents with no options after hours. Often residents journey out to Temple and other cities to seek healthcare.

The new telehealth kiosk will be open from noon-7p.m. Monday-Friday and 7 a.m.-7p.m. on Saturdays.

The kiosk will give county residents access to a licensed health care professional through a screen in the kiosk. The machine can instantly take the patient’s temperature, weight and blood pressure all under supervision of the health care professional based in Florida.

Judge Young said the plan is to contract with more local healthcare professionals in the future.

The kiosk is also equipped with high tech cameras that allows the healthcare workers to examine certain parts of a patients body.

The healthcare professional can even prescribe medication to the patient or renew a prescription. Judge Young says by the end of the year, the kiosk will even be able to dispense non-narcotic medications to patients.

Using the telehealth kiosk will cost patients a flat fee of $65.

The booth will be at the sheriff’s office for up to two years while Texas A&M Health Science Center studies its impact.

