Waco: Christmas art venue aims to keep local artists afloat

To help local artists before the holiday season, Cultivate 7twelve in downtown Waco held their second annual Cultivate Christmas Market on Saturday afternoon.(Alex Gibbs)
By Alex Gibbs
Published: Nov. 14, 2020 at 4:23 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - To help local artists before the holiday season, Cultivate 7twelve in downtown Waco held their second annual Cultivate Christmas Market on Saturday afternoon.

The market offered many pieces of Christmas art and decorations from local artists ahead of the holiday season.

Unlike last year, no food or drinks were provided.

Organizers say despite the early holiday cheer and challenges with COVID-19, it was extremely important to help support local art any way they could.

“Most of the markets that these artisans are able to have here in Waco have been shut down due to COVID,” said Sarah Rogers.

“This is one of two other than East Side Market that they’re able to do. So, we wanted to provide this so they can make ends meet and do the thing they love.”

Rogers says despite the setbacks, teh venue is looking forward to hosting many markets for years to come.

