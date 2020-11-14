Advertisement

Waco: MCC offering student debt relief program

During a open house Saturday, McLennan Community College began talking with current and former students about a new debt forgiveness program to help them earn their associate’s degrees.(Alex Gibbs)
By Alex Gibbs
Published: Nov. 14, 2020 at 4:37 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - During a open house Saturday, McLennan Community College began talking with current and former students about a new debt forgiveness program to help them earn their associate’s degrees.

The program offers to waive $500 of their existing student debt if they re-enroll, finish their degrees and pay off the remaining balance owed to the school.

With the goal of working in criminal justice as a dispatcher, Marissa Rivera is hoping to get back to the classroom and couldn’t be more appreciative of the new program.

“I didn’t finish because of my financial situation that I was in," she said.

“So, with them helping me out with financial aid and trying to get me back in, I’m very grateful for that. It means a lot because I have the time to do it now. Right now, I’m unemployed, so I figured it was the best time to pursue my career since I have the time do it.”

Stephen Benson with finance and administration says the main goal of the program is to target students more likely to return if financial obstacles could be lowered, especially with how difficult COVID-19 has become for them.

“In our community, a lot of people are out of work and so this helps our students to come back to get a degree or certificate to help get them a better job.”

Rivera says with the help and a thirst to prove herself, she’s not backing down and can’t wait to earn her degree.

“I think it’s the best thing they could’ve possibly done," she said.

"I feel like MCC is one of the best schools in Waco. Attending MCC before, they’ve been helpful in every way possible.”

More information on the program can be found visitng MCC’s website.

