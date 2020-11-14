Advertisement

Warm and Muggy This Evening But That Changes Soon!

By Elliot Wilson
Published: Nov. 14, 2020 at 4:46 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
We’ll have partly cloudy skies going through the evening with temperatures around 80° to start.  It’ll get pretty muggy after sunset due to south winds, and temperatures will only cool to the mid 70′s.  A cold front arrives during the overnight, but no rain will be seen.  It’ll bring temperatures down to around 50° to start your Sunday, with highs only getting to the mid to upper 60′s during the afternoon!  Sunshine will dominate throughout the day, with clear skies heading into your Monday.  The clear skies Monday morning will allow for a cold start around 40°, but sunshine dominates again on Monday and brings highs into the low 70′s.

Highs will stay in the 70′s afterwards as we head through the week.  It’ll stay nice and comfortable too with abundant sunshine, and only a few clouds will move through the area by the end of the week.  Everything is still looking good for Food For Families on Friday.

