Warm Front Today, Cold Front Tomorrow

By Camille Hoxworth
Published: Nov. 14, 2020 at 7:00 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Cloudy start to the day with temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s. We could see some light drizzle before lunchtime today but rain chances are very low and any rain that falls will be light. We have a warm front pushing up to the north throughout the day plus some sunshine peaks out for the afternoon and gets our temperatures into the low and mid 80s.

A stronger cold front comes overnight Saturday and into Sunday morning with the potential for some isolated showers or storms, mainly east if I-35 and down to the southeast around Bryan/College Station. That chance will stay on the slim side too.

After that, drier and cooler air sinks in Sunday afternoon giving us afternoon temperatures in the upper 60s and lower 70s. We really feel the cooler air from this front on Monday morning with temperatures down into the upper 30s and low 40s.

