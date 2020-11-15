Baylor falls to 1-5 after loss to Texas Tech

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Texas Tech’s Jonathan Garibay kicked a 25-yard field goal on the final play of the game to beat Baylor 24-23. It was the fourth field goal for Garibay in his first game as starting kicker for the Red Raiders.

Baylor has now lost five in a row.

Jalen Pitre returned an interception for a touchdown for the second week in a row for Baylor. Charlie Brewer rushed for an eight yard touchdown. The rest of Baylor’s points were from field goals.

Baylor will be off next weekend. They’ll return to action on November 28 to host Kansas State.

