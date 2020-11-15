Advertisement

Baylor falls to 1-5 after loss to Texas Tech

Dave Aranda coaching in Lubbock
Dave Aranda coaching in Lubbock(Baylor Athletics)
By Darby Brown
Published: Nov. 14, 2020 at 7:52 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Texas Tech’s Jonathan Garibay kicked a 25-yard field goal on the final play of the game to beat Baylor 24-23. It was the fourth field goal for Garibay in his first game as starting kicker for the Red Raiders.

Baylor has now lost five in a row.

Jalen Pitre returned an interception for a touchdown for the second week in a row for Baylor. Charlie Brewer rushed for an eight yard touchdown. The rest of Baylor’s points were from field goals.

Baylor will be off next weekend. They’ll return to action on November 28 to host Kansas State.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Country singer Doug Supernaw had hits in the early ’90s with “I Don’t Call Him Daddy,” and...
Cancer claims singer with Central Texas roots
The Bartlett ISD temporarily suspended on-campus instruction Friday. (File)
Another area district cancels classes because of COVID-19
Salado High School’s first-round playoff game against Rusk Friday night in College Station has...
Local high school’s playoff game canceled after positive COVID-19 tests
T’Andre Tolbert was last seen wearing a red shirt with “Nike” across the front, gray and dark...
Missing 4-year-old Central Texas boy found
Henry Hager and Jenna Bush exchange vows at the altar Saturday, May 10, 2008, during their...
Pastor who presided at first-daughter’s wedding at Bush ranch faces sentencing in fraud case

Latest News

UIL
Central Texas Area Round Playoff Matchups
Mexia defeats Spring Hill
Bi-District Champs: Mexia moves on with win over Spring Hill
Mexia defeats Spring Hill
Mexia moves on with win over Spring Hill
China Spring ends fourth-ranked Jasper's season
Bi-District Champs: China Spring ends fourth-ranked Jasper’s season