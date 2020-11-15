Advertisement

Community raising funds for teen critically injured in crash

Bryce Tamez, 19, was critically injured in a crash Nov. 13.
By Rosemond Crown
Published: Nov. 14, 2020 at 9:57 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Temple, Texas (KWTX) - A local teen is in the intensive care unit after he was injured in a crash early Friday morning.

19-year-old Bryce Tamez’s family said he was riding in a car with a friend around 1:30 a.m. Friday morning when the car crashed near the intersection of Highway 93 and Old 95 in Temple.

Tamez’s father, Francisco Tamez, said his son was pinned underneath the car for more than 20 minutes and suffered severe injuries as a result.

"When they rushed him to the hospital he had swelling in his head,: Francisco Tamez said. "So they had to rush him to do emergency surgery to release the pressure. They had to cut half of his skull,” he said.

Saturday while Bryce Tamez was removed from an induced coma for a surgery, the community was rallying support to help with his medical bills.

Bryce was a former football player at Academy High School. His former teacher, Natalie Krumnow who co-owns the Big Krumnow’s Crumbdoughs donut shop in Holland, donated 10 percent of the shops Saturday profit to Bryce Tamez' recovery fund. The shop is also selling t-shirts and are collecting donations.

There is also a GoFundMe page created to help raise funds. The page has raised more than $6,000 as of Saturday evening.

Francisco Tamez said his family appreciates the donations but even more than money, they ask for prayers for their son.

