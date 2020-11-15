Advertisement

Gorgeous Weather Throughout The Week with Rain Chances Next Weekend

By Elliot Wilson
Published: Nov. 15, 2020 at 4:31 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
It’ll be a great evening with a nice sunset to go along with the nice weather.  Temperatures will only be in the 60′s before sunset, but afterwards we cool off pretty quickly into the upper 40′s.  Temperatures drop into the upper 30′s Monday morning, but if you live west of I-35 you’ll see the mid 30′s to start your day, so get the heaters ready!  Sunshine dominates on Monday, bringing us out of the 30′s pretty quickly.  Highs will hit the low 70′s during the afternoon.

A high pressure system will form out east mid-week, allowing for a slow warming trend heading into the end of the week.  It’ll stay comfortable though with low humidity, with everything still looking good for Food For Families on Friday.  Rain chances return to the forecast next weekend, with another cold front possible next Sunday.

