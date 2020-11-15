Local police look for missing elderly man

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Police are asking the public for help locating Francis Leroy Hoffman, 82, who has been showing signs of dementia and may not know he is lost.

Police said Hoffman is “mostly bald," but was last seen wearing a dark-colored hat with a multi-colored button-up shirt with a blue vest.

The man also had on tan dress pants and brown shoes.

Hoffman was last seen in the area of 34th and Liveoak near his home.

According to family, Hoffman has been showing signs of dementia and may be lost, but may not know it.

“He used to be known to hang around the Highway 77 area at a couple of bars in that area,” police said.

If you have information on Hoffman’s whereabouts, call 911 or Waco Police immediately.

