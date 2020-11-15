Positive Covid-19 test on two campuses return students to learning remotely.

McLENNAN COUNTY (KWTX) - In a Facebook post to the families of J.H Hines Elementary, principal Everette Taylor announced, starting tomorrow (Nov. 16) all J.H. Hines students will be learning remotely. The campus will reopen for in-person instruction on Nov. 30.

Three people on campus were reported testing positive for Covid-19 which led to notification of any student or employee in close contact to stay at home for 14 days.

The school is offering students who have been learning in-person the opportunity to check out a device to work at home.

The school plans to work with the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District to deep clean and sanitize all areas of the campus before the school re-opens for in-person learning.

Additionally, Bruceville-Eddy ISD Superintendent, Richard Kilgore posted on the school Facebook page that “Bruceville-Eddy High School will close and transition to remote learning for November 16, 17, 18 and half day on Thursday Nov. 19, 2020 due to an increase in Covid-19 cases, contact tracing and other illnesses.”

The superintendent says, students that needs a device or Hot Spot to come to the High School office between 1-3pm on Monday.

The school plans to deep clean the school and monitor all of those that are quarantined.

