Temple-Belton rivalry adopted by local breweries with colored beer

BELL COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - Temple High School and Belton High School have long been rivals. The two schools' football teams were scheduled to have their rivalry game on Friday Nov. 13. However, the match was cancelled because of COVID-19 restrictions.

The rivalry will still continue, although in breweries instead of on the field. The Bold Republic Brewing Company in Belton and the Fire Base Brewing Company in Temple are holding a “cat fight”. The two breweries created two separate beers to celebrate their rivaling teams.

Fire Base brewed a blue traditional Berliner Weisse to represent the Temple Wildcats. Down the road in Belton, Bold Republic brewed a red sweet cherry sour ale named “Weisse of the Tiger” in honor of the Belton Tigers team.

The breweries launched their rivaling beers Friday. The beers will be available until they run out.

