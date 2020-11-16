Amber Alert issued for missing Texas boy

AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) – The Texas Department of Public Safety issued an Amber Alert Monday for a boy who disappeared Sunday from Beeville.

Jeremiah Thomas, 9, was last seen just before 11 a.m. Sunday in the 800 block of Live Oak Street in Beeville.

He’s believed to be with Shannon Thomas, 32, who may be driving a green 2014 Chevrolet Sonic with Texas license GCW5960.

Jeremiah Thomas is 4-foot-5, weighs 65 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

Shannon Thomas is 5-foot-4, weighs about 130 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

“Law enforcement officials believe this child to be in grave or immediate danger,” the alert says.

