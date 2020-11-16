Area couple whose courtship was interrupted by WWII marks milestone amid a pandemic

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Central Texas couple separated from their family since the March coronavirus lockdown celebrated their 74th anniversary this weekend and although they weren’t surrounded by their children and grandchildren, family members made sure they felt the love, even from miles away.

Ira Gohlke, 95, and his wife, Margaret, 93, marked their anniversary at Arbor House Assisted Living in Waco.

Their family, including sons James and Gary and their spouses, six grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren, sent video messages of congratulations and well-wishes for the couple, who married on Nov. 14, 1946.

Some family members even dropped by the facility for visits at the window.

If you ask family members if they’re surprised by the 74 years of wedded bliss, they’ll answer with a collective “not at all.”

“Up until 2013 when my dad had quadruple bypass surgery, they had never spent one night apart,” son James Gohlke said.

“She was a mom and housewife and he was a farmer. They never were apart at night until that open heart surgery. So, in that 74 years, I’d say a maximum of four or five nights (apart) because of health reasons.”

Ira and Margaret met at a house dance and dated for some time before Ira was drafted into the Army during World War II.

He was aboard a ship headed toward Japan when the atomic bombs were dropped on Hiroshima and Nagasaki, leading to Japan’s surrender and averting a costly invasion.

After the surrender he served with the occupation forces in the island nation.

On Sept. 7, 1946, Ira returned home and he wasted no time marrying the love of his life.

Ira and Margaret held a double wedding with Margaret’s sister Helen and her husband Ray Westerfold just two months after his return, and for the next 70 years they farmed and raised cattle in the Crawford area.

That’s where they reared their two sons and “were always there,” the sons say.

Ira also served as president of the Crawford School Board.

In 2018, the couple moved to Arbor House Assisted Living, which they call their ‘home away from home.’

The facility helped the couple celebrate over the weekend with a cake.

When asked their secret to a long marriage the Gohlkes said enjoying each other’s' company and lots of hard work.

“We’ve spent a lot of time together and we’ve enjoyed every minute of it and I think that’s so good for us,” Margaret said.

“And you still love each other after 74 years?” an employee asked.

“Absolutely,” the responded.

The couple say it’s been a challenge living away from home during the COVID-19 pandemic and look forward to reuniting with family.

They’re already looking ahead to a big celebration next to year to mark 75 years, together.

“We look forward to the day we can all be together soon,” the couple said.

“We have truly been blessed and we thank God for those blessings every day.”

