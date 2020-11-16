Advertisement

Car flies off highway, goes airborne in Calif.

By CNN staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 2:38 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The California Highway Patrol shared footage of a car going airborne.

The car comes flying in from the left of the video, and it hits a dirt embankment at a good rate of speed.

Then it catches serious air, looking like a scene from the ’70s TV show “The Dukes of Hazzard.”

It happened Saturday in Modesto, California.

Police say the driver just wasn’t paying attention. Officers say the driver only had minor injuries.

CHP reminded drivers to keep their hands on the wheel and mind on the road.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bryce Tamez, 19, was critically injured in a crash Nov. 13.
Community raising funds for teen critically injured in crash
Three more local schools shifted to remote instruction Monday after an increase in COVID-19...
Three more local schools shift to remote instruction
Police say the accident is still under investigation Temple Police Department Accident...
Wrong-way driver killed in collision with another car
Francis Leroy Hoffman
Missing elderly Central Texas man has been found, doing fine
Mexia High School Football
Positive COVID19 test ends Mexia High’s football season

Latest News

COVID-19 has claimed the lives of three more Central Texas residents.
COVID-19 claims lives of 3 more Central Texas residents
Hurricane Iota was forecast to drop 8 to 16 inches of rain in northern Nicaragua, Honduras,...
Hurricane Iota now a Category 5 storm near Central America
Moderna is now the second company to announce a coronavirus vaccine that is more than 90%...
States reeling from COVID-19 as vaccine looms
The State Dept. is preventing the transmission of official communications to President-elect...
Biden outlines plan to ease economic inequity amid pandemic
President Donald Trump arrives to speak at the White House, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, in...
Trump to order troop reductions in Afghanistan, Iraq