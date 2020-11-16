Advertisement

Central Texas company gives Air Force F-16 a custom paint job

L3Harris Technologies in Waco completed the custom paint job on the F-16C fighter jet.
L3Harris Technologies in Waco completed the custom paint job on the F-16C fighter jet.(Master Sgt. Jeremy Roman, USAF)
By Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 5:04 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - L3Harris Technologies in Waco has completed a custom paint job on an F-16C fighter jet assigned to the 457th Fighter Squadron, which is based at the U.S. Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth.

The 457th Fighter Squadron is assigned to the 301st Fighter Wing and is the only Air Force Reserve fighter wing in Texas.

The design for the paint job was submitted by one of several airmen who participated in a contest to commemorate the unit’s heritage and more than 75 years of operations.

“The design was a stunning tribute to the past, present and future of the 457th,” said Jon Piatt, vice president and general manager, Integrated Aerospace Systems, L3Harris.

The legacy will continue if the wing is selected to receive the Air Force Reserve Command’s first F-35A unit, spokesperson for the unit said.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three more local schools shifted to remote instruction Monday after an increase in COVID-19...
Three more local schools shift to remote instruction
Bryce Tamez, 19, was critically injured in a crash Nov. 13.
Community raising funds for teen critically injured in crash
Police say the accident is still under investigation Temple Police Department Accident...
Wrong-way driver killed in collision with another car
Mexia High School Football
Positive COVID19 test ends Mexia High’s football season
Francis Leroy Hoffman
Missing elderly Central Texas man has been found, doing fine

Latest News

Hundreds of new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Central Texas and more than a dozen...
COVID 19: Hundreds of new Central Texas cases, a dozen more deaths
A stretch of a busy Central Texas roadway was closed Monday evening and nearby residents were...
Roadway closed as local officers ‘work a scene;’ residents advised to shelter in place
FastCast
Brady's Monday Evening FastCast
Texas prison chaplain Gerald “Jerry” Bedison, 78, died early Monday morning.
COVID-19 claims life of Texas prison chaplain