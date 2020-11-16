Central Texas company gives Air Force F-16 a custom paint job

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - L3Harris Technologies in Waco has completed a custom paint job on an F-16C fighter jet assigned to the 457th Fighter Squadron, which is based at the U.S. Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth.

The 457th Fighter Squadron is assigned to the 301st Fighter Wing and is the only Air Force Reserve fighter wing in Texas.

The design for the paint job was submitted by one of several airmen who participated in a contest to commemorate the unit’s heritage and more than 75 years of operations.

“The design was a stunning tribute to the past, present and future of the 457th,” said Jon Piatt, vice president and general manager, Integrated Aerospace Systems, L3Harris.

The legacy will continue if the wing is selected to receive the Air Force Reserve Command’s first F-35A unit, spokesperson for the unit said.

