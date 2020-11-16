‘Click it or Ticket’ kicks off ahead of holiday

Advertisement

The Texas Department of Transportation kicked off their annual “Click it or Ticket” campaign Monday, a full six months after it was initially planned.(Staff)
By Robyn Geske
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 5:42 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Department of Transportation kicked off their annual “Click it or Ticket” campaign Monday, a full six months after it was initially planned.

The yearly crackdown on seatbelt enforcement typically happens over the Memorial Day holiday. However, due to COVID-19, officials postponed the enforcement effort until the Fall.

“Click it or Ticket” is a combined law enforcement effort, staged statewide by state troopers, police officers and sheriffs deputies.

Now through the Thanksgiving holiday, officers will be out looking to make sure drivers and passengers are wearing seatbelts, and that children are properly buckled in their seats.

Sergeant Stephanie Davis with the Texas Department of Public Safety, said they adopted a “zero tolerance” policy on seatbelts.

“I think we’ve seen and we’ve talked about the excuses people give,” said Davis. “And those excuses won’t save you or protect you in a crash.”

In Texas, if you’re caught without a seatbelt, you could face fines of up to $200.

