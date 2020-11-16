Advertisement

COVID-19 claims life of Texas prison chaplain

Texas prison chaplain Gerald “Jerry” Bedison, 78, died early Monday morning.
By Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 4:31 PM CST
HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KWTX) – COVID-19 has claimed the life of Texas prison chaplain Gerald “Jerry” Bedison, 78.

Bedison, who was diagnosed with COVID-19 and admitted to an Amarillo hospital on Nov. 5, died early Monday morning.

He was assigned to the Neal Unit in Amarillo at the time of his death.

“Chaplain Bedison was highly respected among staff and inmates and has always been a huge asset to chaplaincy,” said Rehabilitation Programs Division Director Christopher Carter.

“Everyone at the Neal Unit, and the Clements Unit before that loved him and he will be greatly missed.”

Bedison had served for more than seven years with the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.

He was the 23rd employee diagnosed with the virus to die.

“Chaplain Bedison was a man who loved God. It was evident in his life as he ministered to those in need,” TDCJ Executive Director Bryan Collier said.

“Though he may no longer be with us, Chaplain Bedison’s legacy continues to live on.”

