COVID-19 claims lives of 3 more Central Texas residents

COVID-19 has claimed the lives of three more Central Texas residents.
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 3:07 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
(KWTX) - COVID-19 has claimed the lives of three more Bell County residents.

The deaths of a Temple man in his 80s, a Bell County man in his 70s and a Belton man in his 70 increased the virus' toll in the county to 107.

Health officials are concerned about the rising incidence rate in the county.

“This is definitely concerning coming into Thanksgiving,” Bell County Health District Director Dr. Amanda Robison-Chadwell said.

