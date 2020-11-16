Advertisement

Family: Comedian Sinbad recovering from recent stroke

Sinbad, a cast member in the television series "Rel," poses at the FOX Summer TCA All-Star...
Sinbad, a cast member in the television series "Rel," poses at the FOX Summer TCA All-Star Party at Soho House West Hollywood, Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018, in West Hollywood, Calif.(Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
By MESFIN FEKADU
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 10:44 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — The family of Sinbad says the comedian-actor is recovering from a recent stroke.

The Adkins family says in a statement to The Associated Press on Monday that "it is out of sincere love that we share Sinbad, our beloved husband and father, is recovering from a recent stroke.

“Sinbad is a light source of love and joy for many generations. While he is beginning his road to recovery, we are faithful and optimistic that he will bring laughter into our hearts soon,” the statement continued.

The 64-year-old Sinbad, born David Adkins, is known for his stand-up work and appearances in the sitcoms “A Different World” and “The Sinbad Show.” The entertainer has also appeared in several movies.

“Our family thanks you in advance for your love and support and ask for continued prayers for his healing. We also ask that you please respect our privacy during this time,” the family statement read.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bryce Tamez, 19, was critically injured in a crash Nov. 13.
Community raising funds for teen critically injured in crash
Three more local schools shifted to remote instruction Monday after an increase in COVID-19...
Three more local schools shift to remote instruction
Police say the accident is still under investigation Temple Police Department Accident...
Wrong-way driver killed in collision with another car
Francis Leroy Hoffman
Missing elderly Central Texas man has been found, doing fine
Mexia High School Football
Positive COVID19 test ends Mexia High’s football season

Latest News

Alfred “Sonny” Carpenter and Pauline Carpenter were killed at the Barton County, Kan., fair....
Texas man sentenced for death of 2 carnival vendors
The State Dept. is preventing the transmission of official communications to President-elect...
Biden team ponders vaccine plans as Trump stalls handoff
Virginia players celebrate after defeating Texas Tech 85-77 in the overtime in the championship...
NCAA in talks with Indianapolis to host all of March Madness
Police say New York rapper Benny the Butcher was shot during a robbery attempt outside of a...
Rapper Benny the Butcher shot in robbery attempt outside Texas Walmart
El Paso County detention inmates, also known as “trustees” who are low-level offenders, help...
Prisoners enlisted to work in morgue as COVID-19 deaths overwhelm one Texas county