Advertisement

Hulu + Live TV to increase by 18%

The new rate is $64.99 a month
The Hulu + Live TV plan will increase $10 from $54.99 a month to $64.99 a month.
The Hulu + Live TV plan will increase $10 from $54.99 a month to $64.99 a month.(Source: AP Photo/Dan Goodman, File)
By Ed Payne
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 4:36 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Hulu is hiking the price of its live TV bundle by $10 a month, an email to subscribers said.

Starting Dec. 18, the Hulu + Live TV plan will increase from $54.99 a month to $64.99 a month – a jump of 18%.

Since January 2019, the Disney-owned streaming service has raised its monthly rate by $25.

Hulu says its Live TV subscription also includes “more than 70,000 TV episodes and movies, and award-winning Hulu Originals - along with more than 65 live news, sports and entertainment channels.”

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three more local schools shifted to remote instruction Monday after an increase in COVID-19...
Three more local schools shift to remote instruction
Bryce Tamez, 19, was critically injured in a crash Nov. 13.
Community raising funds for teen critically injured in crash
Police say the accident is still under investigation Temple Police Department Accident...
Wrong-way driver killed in collision with another car
Mexia High School Football
Positive COVID19 test ends Mexia High’s football season
Francis Leroy Hoffman
Missing elderly Central Texas man has been found, doing fine

Latest News

The corporate headquarters of PNC Financial Services Group Inc. is shown in Pittsburgh,...
PNC to buy US unit of Spain’s BBVA bank for $11.6 billion
Texas prison chaplain Gerald “Jerry” Bedison, 78, died early Monday morning.
COVID-19 claims life of Texas prison chaplain
Rep.-elect Ronny Jackson (R-TX) discusses New Member Orientation
Rep.-elect Ronny Jackson (R-TX) discusses New Member Orientation
The candle includes aromas of banana bread, hand sanitizer, DIY projects and budget aftershave...
Take a deep breath: New candle smells just like 2020