McGregor: Residents elated to see SpaceX launch

MCGREGOR, Texas (KWTX) - With much anticipation, many McGregor residents were anxious and excited to see the SpaceX launch in Florida Sunday.

Kendra Miller, a local science teacher, says she couldn’t contain her excitement.

“I’m happy to see it finally lift off,” she said.

“I hope my students are watching as well.”

The launch is SpaceX’s first operational mission of its dragon crew capsule called CREW-1. The spacecraft is now bound for the international space station.

Miller’s children say the constant delays leading up to the launch were exhausting, but they still couldn’t wait to see the results.

“Seeing them launch off is awesome,” Mabry Miller said.

“We’ve grown up here with it in our own backyard.”

Despite the setbacks, Miller says she hopes the launch teaches a valuable lesson for her children and students. An inspiring lesson that anyone, even in McGregor, Texas, can achieve great things with the right work ethic and team support.

“It makes me proud to be watching on social media or the news to hear the crew say thank you, McGregor,” she said.

