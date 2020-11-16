More than 25% of children in 2 local counties don’t know where next meal is coming from

WACO, Texas (KWTX) – The annual Food for Families drive Friday is more important than ever this year, as families are struggling because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, food insecurity was already an issue in Central Texas, and that has not changed.

According to data from the Central Texas Food Bank, the U.S. rate for food insecurity is 15.4%, but it’s 17.3% in Central Texas.

If someone is food insecure, that means they don’t know where their next meal is coming from.

In some counties, that number is even higher.

The data show about 20% of Bell and McLennan County residents are food insecure.

And it’s even higher for children.

In Bell County, 26% of children are food insecure and 27% of children in McLennan County are, too.

While people may have the money to afford food, there may be other obstacles preventing them from getting it.

“For example, whether or not you have a car, and can get to food,” Derrick Chubbs, president and CEO of the Central Texas Food Bank, said.

“It’s not likely that our clients are going to have food delivered, because what the cost is, they could buy more food.”

Chubb said spikes in COVID-19 cases often mean spikes in need.

Central Texas is in the midst of a post-Halloween surge in cases now.

“Because we’re in the pandemic, that need is going to be even greater than it traditionally is,” Chubb said.

“So and unfortunately, so many of our friends and neighbors face the prospect of a holiday season without enough to eat.”

FOOD FOR FAMILIES INFORMATION

