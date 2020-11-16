Positive COVID19 test ends Mexia High’s football season

MEXIA, Texas (KWTX) - Mexia High School’s football season came to an end after it was forced to cancel its next playoff game against Sunnyvale after a player tested positive for COVID-19.

On Friday, Mexia defeated Spring Hill 44-26 to win a Bi-District title and advance to the next round.

“Sadly, Mexia’s season comes to an end at 6-4,” the school’s athletics department posted on Twitter.

“We want to thank our community members for the continuous support all season.”

In a news release, the Mexia Independent School District said a student athlete who participated in Friday night’s playoff game tested positive for COVID-19.

“The player was within six feet - for an extended period of time and without a face mask - among our football team and a number of coaches,” the district said.

“Per UIL and TEA guidance, the player, exposed players and coaches need to be quarantined for 14 days from contact. This timeline does not allow us to compete safely against our next opponent.”

The school district said Mexia High School will be open for instruction on Monday, November 16 with “all health and safety guidelines in place.”

