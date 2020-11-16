Advertisement

Positive COVID19 test ends Mexia High’s football season

Mexia High School Football
Mexia High School Football(kwtx)
Published: Nov. 15, 2020 at 6:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEXIA, Texas (KWTX) - Mexia High School’s football season came to an end after it was forced to cancel its next playoff game against Sunnyvale after a player tested positive for COVID-19.

On Friday, Mexia defeated Spring Hill 44-26 to win a Bi-District title and advance to the next round.

“Sadly, Mexia’s season comes to an end at 6-4,” the school’s athletics department posted on Twitter.

“We want to thank our community members for the continuous support all season.”

In a news release, the Mexia Independent School District said a student athlete who participated in Friday night’s playoff game tested positive for COVID-19.

“The player was within six feet - for an extended period of time and without a face mask - among our football team and a number of coaches,” the district said.

“Per UIL and TEA guidance, the player, exposed players and coaches need to be quarantined for 14 days from contact. This timeline does not allow us to compete safely against our next opponent.”

The school district said Mexia High School will be open for instruction on Monday, November 16 with “all health and safety guidelines in place.”

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the accident is still under investigation Temple Police Department Accident...
Wrong-way driver killed after collision with another car
Bryce Tamez, 19, was critically injured in a crash Nov. 13.
Community raising funds for teen critically injured in crash
Francis Leroy Hoffman
UPDATE: Local police say elderly man has been found, doing fine
The Bartlett ISD temporarily suspended on-campus instruction Friday. (File)
Another area district cancels classes because of COVID-19
McLennan County reported one hundred and fifty new cases of COVID-19 are confirmed as of...
Central Texas County reports 150 new Covid-19 cases

Latest News

Beer rivalry Temple Belton
Temple Belton Beer Rivalry
Community raising funds for teen critically injured in crash
Community raising funds for teen critically injured in crash
Temple-Belton rivalry adopted by local breweries with colored beer
Temple-Belton rivalry adopted by local breweries with colored beer
Bryce Tamez, 19, was critically injured in a crash Nov. 13.
Community raising funds for teen critically injured in crash