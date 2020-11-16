Advertisement

Rapper Benny the Butcher shot in robbery attempt outside Texas Walmart

Police say New York rapper Benny the Butcher was shot during a robbery attempt outside of a...
Police say New York rapper Benny the Butcher was shot during a robbery attempt outside of a store in Houston.(CNN VAN)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 11:18 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) - Police say New York rapper Benny the Butcher was shot during a robbery attempt outside of a store in Houston.

Houston Police spokeswoman Jodi Silva on Sunday said the 35-year-old performer, whose real name is Jeremie Pennick, was shot in the leg around 4:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon in the parking lot of a Walmart on the city’s southwest side.

She says five individuals wearing masks approached him and two others who were with him, demanding their chains.

Silva added that the trio began taking off their jewelry, but did not move fast enough for one of the suspects, who then shot the rapper.

The suspects fled the scene and Pennick was taken to the hospital, where he’s in stable condition.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bryce Tamez, 19, was critically injured in a crash Nov. 13.
Community raising funds for teen critically injured in crash
Three more local schools shifted to remote instruction Monday after an increase in COVID-19...
Three more local schools shift to remote instruction
Police say the accident is still under investigation Temple Police Department Accident...
Wrong-way driver killed in collision with another car
Francis Leroy Hoffman
Missing elderly Central Texas man has been found, doing fine
Mexia High School Football
Positive COVID19 test ends Mexia High’s football season

Latest News

Alfred “Sonny” Carpenter and Pauline Carpenter were killed at the Barton County, Kan., fair....
Texas man sentenced for death of 2 carnival vendors
El Paso County detention inmates, also known as “trustees” who are low-level offenders, help...
Prisoners enlisted to work in morgue as COVID-19 deaths overwhelm one Texas county
From left, Thomas Hobohm, and his sister Shelby, have been quarantining at their West Campus...
As Texas universities send thousands of students home for the holidays, few require COVID-19 precautions
(left to right) Ma Ney Gay, George Fernando Vasquez and Jesus Hernandez. (Source: Tarrant...
3 arrested, charged with capital murder after bodies found burned in North Texas