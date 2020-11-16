Rapper Benny the Butcher shot in robbery attempt outside Texas Walmart

HOUSTON (AP) - Police say New York rapper Benny the Butcher was shot during a robbery attempt outside of a store in Houston.

Houston Police spokeswoman Jodi Silva on Sunday said the 35-year-old performer, whose real name is Jeremie Pennick, was shot in the leg around 4:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon in the parking lot of a Walmart on the city’s southwest side.

She says five individuals wearing masks approached him and two others who were with him, demanding their chains.

Silva added that the trio began taking off their jewelry, but did not move fast enough for one of the suspects, who then shot the rapper.

The suspects fled the scene and Pennick was taken to the hospital, where he’s in stable condition.

