Sunny This Week, Some Rain Late This Weekend

The cold front that surged through the area early Sunday morning is giving Central Texas a bit of a morning chill for the new work week with morning temperatures in the 30s and 40s. Although we will have a few chilly mornings in the 30s and 40s, we’re expecting afternoon highs to remain above normal in the 70s through the entire week. Thanks to abundant sunshine today, high temperatures will be warming up into the upper 60s and low 70s after bottoming out in the 30s and low 40s this morning. The clear skies this afternoon remain in place tonight and we’ll be back in the upper 30s and low 40s Tuesday morning. We’ll have lots of sunshine tomorrow and highs will warm a bit more into the low-to-mid 70s. Highs will warm into the mid-to-upper 70s Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday with morning temperatures Wednesday in the low 40s reaching the mid 50s Thursday and Friday.

Humidity will gradually return to the atmosphere and will give us a few clouds Saturday and potentially a few isolated showers. If we are going to see some rain, it’ll be coming Sunday as a cold front swings through the area. Sunday’s front likely arrives during the midday to afternoon hours and will give us a 40% chance of rain. The potential is there for a few thunderstorms but severe weather isn’t anticipated at this time. Temperatures ahead of the front Saturday and Sunday will be in the 70s but will drop into the low 60s Monday. A weak disturbance moving through the atmosphere at some point next week may keep a bit of rain around to start Thanksgiving week but rain chances are low for now.

