Temple: Family and friends gather to support local teen seriously injured in car crash

Dozens of friends and family gathered in the parking lot of Baylor Scott & White in Temple to wish a local teen best wishes as he continues to battle for his life.(Alex Gibbs)
By Alex Gibbs
Published: Nov. 15, 2020 at 8:37 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Dozens of friends and family gathered in the parking lot of Baylor Scott & White in Temple to wish a local teen best wishes as he continues to battle for his life.

19-year-old Bryce Tamez was severely injured in a car accident early Friday morning in Temple.

The gathering was complete with music and prayer.

Carrie Mungia, Tamez’s aunt, says she organized the gathering and says what the family needs most is prayer.

“Prayer’s important and we believe in the power of prayer right now,” she said.

“Coming together as a group and as a community, I think it means a lot.”

There is also a GoFundMe page created to help raise funds.

