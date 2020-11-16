Advertisement

Waco: Crop Hunger Walk raises thousands for families in need

The Heart of Texas Waco Crop Hunger Walk was held virtually on Sunday, but still raised more...
The Heart of Texas Waco Crop Hunger Walk was held virtually on Sunday, but still raised more than $4,000 in online and cash donations.(Courtesy Photo)
By Alex Gibbs
Published: Nov. 15, 2020 at 8:44 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Heart of Texas Waco Crop Hunger Walk was held virtually on Sunday, but still raised more than $4,000 in online and cash donations.

The walk was done virtually to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Families and participants were still able to walk around their neighborhood, home or church while donating money to families suffering from hunger.

Organizers like Katie Cook say especially due to the pandemic, more families are in need than ever before, and encourage people to continue donating to those in need.

“We may break our own record by doing it this way, which is interesting,” she said.

“I think it’s because people understand that there’s a much bigger need right now.”

