AP sources: Richmond to join Biden West Wing, leave Congress

Rep. Cedric Richmond, D-La., right, watches as Democratic presidential candidate former Vice...
Rep. Cedric Richmond, D-La., right, watches as Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden appears on a "Zoom with Oprah Winfrey" virtual show at The Queen theater in Wilmington, Del., Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)(Andrew Harnik | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 7:56 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ATLANTA (AP) — Democratic Rep. Cedric Richmond will leave his Louisiana congressional seat to join President-elect Joe Biden’s White House as a senior adviser with a wide-ranging policy and political portfolio.

Two Democrats with knowledge of Richmond’s plans say the 47-year-old congressman will take on a public engagement role that will allow him to deal with Congress along with a focus on the Black community and other minority groups.

The two Democrats, who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because they weren’t authorized to discuss the details ahead of formal announcement, compared the role to that of Valerie Jarrett in President Barack Obama’s administration.

Richmond served as Biden’s campaign co-chair.

