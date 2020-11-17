Advertisement

Armed man holds officers at bay in local neighborhood

Killeen police were involved in a second standoff in less than 24 hours Tuesday.
By Eric Franklin
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 11:52 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) – Killeen police were involved in a second standoff in less than 24 hours Tuesday.

An armed man was holed up in a house in the 1400 block of Mulford Street near the intersection of North 10th Street and East Dean Avenue in the downtown area.

Police described the incident as a domestic call with a weapon.

Streets in the area were closed to traffic.

Further details weren’t immediately available.

A SWAT standoff Monday evening shut down a stretch of Veterans Memorial Boulevard in Killeen.

The standoff started after officers responded to a report of a disturbance involving an armed man at around 4:45 p.m. Monday in the 500 block of 58th Street.

As officers arrived, the man fired a shot in the air and then retreated into a house, police said.

The man was arrested around 7p.m. after speaking with negotiators and coming out of his house.

