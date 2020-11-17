Be Remarkable: School volunteer shows ‘Remarkable’ commitment to kids

Susie Holdbrook clearly receives fulfillment from all the work she does for students at La Vega Intermediate School.

“It just thrills me to death to be able to help them in ways that they need help - whether it’s food or the school supplies or the clothing,” said Holdbrook, a volunteer who never stops giving to the school.

Aside from the satisfaction she gets from giving, she recently received at $500 check, as part of winning this week’s ‘Be Remarkable’ Award presented by Daniel Stark Injury Lawyers and KWTX.

‘Be Remarkable’ is a $500 reward for folks that make central Texas a better place to live.

“If I call her on the weekend, she’ll say ‘what do the kids need?’ and if we tell her what they need, they’re going to get it,” said Nancy Muhammad, the La Vega Intermediate School administrator, who nominated Holdbrook.

“She takes families to food pantries so she can help them learn how to get things for themselves,” Muhammad added.

Susie also jumps right in when students need clothing.

Administrators at La Vega say she donates the funds, and then shops and drops off clothing at the school.

As soon as she got the check from Danny Daniel of Daniel Stark Injury Lawyers, Holdbrook began allocating credit and the $500.

“It’s not just me (who helps out at the school)…. this (money) will help get more supplies for these all these kids, I’m telling you this will help!”

Do you know a remarkable person who fits this honor? A selfless member of our community who dedicates their time and energy to help others? Nominate them at https://www.kwtx.com/community/beremarkable/