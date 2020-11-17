Bomb squad responds to threat at local hospital

WACO, Texas (KWTX) – A bomb squad responded to a threat Tuesday at Ascension Providence Hospital in Waco.

“We do currently have officers on scene and we have reached out to the McLennan County Sheriff Department’s Bomb Squad as well in reference to this, who are also on scene,” Officer Garen Bynum said.

A source who asked not to be named said someone called in a bomb threat Tuesday afternoon, but said it was a false alarm.

The hospital later issued a statement confirming it received an anonymous threat and “took precautionary measures to ensure patients, visitors and associates were safe.”

“The police department remains onsite and has identified no immediate threat. We continue to monitor the situation. Our highest priority remains the safety of our patients, visitors, associates and physicians.”

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.