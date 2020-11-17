Advertisement

Bomb squad responds to threat at local hospital

A bomb squad responded to a threat at a local hospital Tuesday. (Photo by Drake Lawson/file)
A bomb squad responded to a threat at a local hospital Tuesday. (Photo by Drake Lawson/file)(KWTX)
By Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 1:49 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) – A bomb squad responded to a threat Tuesday at Ascension Providence Hospital in Waco.

“We do currently have officers on scene and we have reached out to the McLennan County Sheriff Department’s Bomb Squad as well in reference to this, who are also on scene,” Officer Garen Bynum said.

A source who asked not to be named said someone called in a bomb threat Tuesday afternoon, but said it was a false alarm.

The hospital later issued a statement confirming it received an anonymous threat and “took precautionary measures to ensure patients, visitors and associates were safe.”

“The police department remains onsite and has identified no immediate threat. We continue to monitor the situation. Our highest priority remains the safety of our patients, visitors, associates and physicians.”

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A stretch of a busy Central Texas roadway was closed Monday evening and nearby residents were...
SWAT standoff in local neighborhood shuts down busy roadway
Jeremiah Thomas (left) was found safe. Shannon Thomas was arrested.
Texas boy named in statewide Amber Alert found safe
Three more local schools shifted to remote instruction Monday after an increase in COVID-19...
Three more local schools shift to remote instruction
(left to right) Ma Ney Gay, George Fernando Vasquez and Jesus Hernandez. (Source: Tarrant...
3 arrested, charged with capital murder after bodies found burned in North Texas
Hundreds of new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Central Texas and more than a dozen...
COVID 19: Hundreds of new Central Texas cases, a dozen more deaths

Latest News

An educators group is calling for temporary campus closures in one local school district as...
Educators group to local superintendent: ‘What you are doing isn’t working’
Texas officers who responded to a report of a one-vehicle accident found an SUV with two...
Texas officers respond to crash, find two critically injured shooting victims
Killeen police were involved in a second standoff in less than 24 hours Tuesday.
Armed man holds officers at bay in local neighborhood
The man has been identified as Benjamin Cowley, 30, from Louisville, Ky.
Man found dead in Texas lake identified