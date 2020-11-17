Advertisement

Boy, 16, arrested in connection with shooting that left local teenager dead

A 16-year-old boy was in custody Tuesday in connection with a shooting that left a local...
A 16-year-old boy was in custody Tuesday in connection with a shooting that left a local teenager dead. (File)(Tony Webster / CC BY-SA 4.0)
By Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 5:04 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - A 16-year-old boy was in custody Tuesday in connection with a shooting in September in Killeen that left a teenager dead.

The boy, whose name was not released because of his age, is accused of shooting Damien Xavier Rocha-Torres, 18, and “concealing physical evidence, namely the firearm, with intent to impair its availability as evidence in any subsequent investigation,” police spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontez said in a press release.

Rocha-Torres died at the scene of the shooting on Sept. 25 in the 2500 block of Camp Cooper Drive in Killeen.

Officers responded at around 1:40 a.m. on Sept. 25 to a report of the shooting and performed lifesaving measures until paramedics arrived, police said.

Rocha-Torres was in a room “with known acquaintances when family members heard a loud noise,” police spokeswoman Miramontez said in a press release at the time.

“When they checked on the victim, he was suffering from a gunshot wound and the subjects had fled through the window,” she said.

A warrant was obtained for the 16-year-old on Tuesday and he was arrested at around 1:50 p.m.

The boy was taken to the Bell County Juvenile Detention Center.

