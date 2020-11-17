Boy in hospital after shooting himself outside Texas high school

WEATHERFORD, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A boy believed to be a runaway from Parker County was at Weatherford High School Tuesday, Nov. 17 with a handgun.

Police found him outside, he ran and then shot himself in the abdomen in the woods.

He’s currently in the hospital.

Students and staff were unharmed.

Weatherford Police had tweeted out an urgent message just before 3:00 p.m.

It told people to avoid the Weatherford High School area as there is an “active ongoing situation.”

The school was put on lockdown.

“We want to reassure parents that the situation is contained & that our students & staff are safe within our buildings,” Weatherford Police tweeted around 3:15 p.m. “The campus will remain on lockdown until this situation can be resolved. However, no one is being allowed on campus at this time.”

Around 3:45 p.m., Weatherford Police said a suspect was in custody, the campus was secure and there were no further threats.

The lockdown ended and students were released.

Police said around 2:00 p.m. someone told school resource officers there was a boy believed to be a runaway from Parker County at Weatherford High School.

Officers were told he was seen with what appeared to be a handgun in his waistband hidden under his t-shirt.

Officers were given further information as they arrived on scene that the suspect was near one of the Weatherford High School outbuildings, not the main building itself.

Campus administrators were notified, and the high school campus went into an immediate lockdown for the protection and safety of students, staff, and teachers.

After arriving on scene, officers went to the area of the high school campus where the suspect was last known to be where they saw him run into a wooded area at the perimeter of the high school.

The suspect was seen by officers to be armed with a handgun and to be making threats to himself.

As the suspect was approached by officers, he shot himself in his abdomen.

The suspect was quickly apprehended and taken to an awaiting ambulance where he was then taken to a trauma hospital outside of Parker County.

The juvenile will remain under police observation until it is determined what criminal charges may or may not be filed against him.

During the situation, students and staff were safe within all WISD buildings on the high school campus. At approximately 3:15 p.m., the lockdown was lifted, and students were dismissed for the day.

There is no indication at this time that any of the high school students or staff were threatened by the suspect or were in any danger as a result of the suspect being on the campus grounds prior to law enforcement’s arrival.

“We understand this situation may have been stressful for your child,” the Weatherford ISD said in a statement. “As an added measure of care, we are providing families with access to counselors this evening. In addition, counselors will be available to assist students and staff members on campus tomorrow. To reach a counselor this evening, please call 817-598-2850 or text to wisdcares@weatherfordisd.com.”

