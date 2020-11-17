Buffett’s firm trims Apple stake, invests in drugmakers

Advertisement

Warren Buffett’s company has trimmed its huge stake in Apple and added new investments in several drugmakers.(KY3)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 1:43 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - Warren Buffett’s company has trimmed its huge stake in Apple and added new investments in several drugmakers, while tweaking several other holdings in its stock portfolio.

Berkshire Hathaway filed an update on its stock portfolio with regulators Monday.

Berkshire revealed several new investments in pharmaceutical companies made during the third quarter including Merck, Bristol Myers Squibb, AbbVie and Pfizer.

The Merck, Bristol Myers and AbbVie stakes are all worth roughly $2 billion apiece.

Many investors follow Berkshire’s holdings closely because of Buffett’s remarkably successful track record over the years.

Berkshire also added to its holdings in Bank of America, Kroger and General Motors stocks.

