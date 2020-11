COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KWTX) - Copperas Cove police are hoping someone recognizes a porch pirate who was caught on camera.

The woman stole a package from the porch of a home in a Cove neighborhood.

She drove off in a small silver SUV.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to call Det. Schaefer at (254) 547-8222, Ext. 6894.

