COVID-19 claims lives of 2 more local residents

Two more Central Texas residents diagnosed with COVID-19 have died, health officials announced...
Two more Central Texas residents diagnosed with COVID-19 have died, health officials announced Tuesday.
By Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 4:13 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
(KWTX) – Two more Bell County residents diagnosed with COVID-19 have died, the Bell County Health District announced Tuesday.

The deaths of a Belton woman in her 80s and a Temple man in his 90s increased the virus' toll in the county to 109, according to local data.

The health district reported a total of 7,627 confirmed cases Tuesday, an increase of 184 over Monday.

Of the total, 979 cases were active Tuesday and 7,627 patients have recovered.

The Waco-McLennan County Health District reported 249 additional cases Tuesday, 60 from surge testing.

The new cases increased the total number of confirmed cases in the county to 12,572.

Of the total 1,207 cases were active Tuesday and 11,195 patients have recovered.

Sixty nine were hospitalized Tuesday, 14 of them on ventilators.

