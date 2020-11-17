Advertisement

Dow returns to record, S&P 500 adds to its on vaccine hopes

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at a record high Monday. (File)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 6:57 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW YORK (AP) - The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at a record high Monday, erasing the last of its pandemic losses, after a second drug company announced encouraging progress on developing a coronavirus vaccine.

The S&P 500 added to the record high it reached last Friday.

The Dow rose 1.6% and the S&P 500 added 1.2% after Moderna said its COVID-19 vaccine appears to be 94.5% effective, according to preliminary data.

It comes just a week after Pfizer and BioNTech gave similarly encouraging numbers about their own vaccine candidate.

Stocks of companies that would benefit the most from the economy climbing out of its recession led the way higher.

