Educators group to local superintendent: ‘What you are doing isn’t working’

An educators group is calling for temporary campus closures in one local school district as...
An educators group is calling for temporary campus closures in one local school district as COVID-19 cases rise. (File)(WCTV)
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 1:05 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) – The Killeen Educator’s Association, in an open letter to KISD Superintendent Dr. John Craft, is calling for temporary campus closures as COVID-19 cases rise.

“It is often said that the definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over, but expecting a different result,” the letter says.

“What you’re doing isn’t working.”

“It has become painfully obvious that a ‘circuit-breaker’ in the form of at least some temporary campus closures is necessary to stem the spread of the virus in those cluster areas.”

In-person instruction started on Aug. 31 in the Killeen ISD, the area’s largest school district.

Officials had originally planned for the return to campus on Sept. 8 after starting virtual instruction in August, but the date was moved up because of technology issues.

Since March 16, a total of 174 students and 198 staff members have tested positive for the virus, according to the district’s COVID-19 dashboard.

In the past seven days, 34 cases involving students and 35 involving staff have been confirmed.

Nine cases of the virus, seven involving students, were reported Tuesday at Ellison High School.

Six active cases involving students were reported at Killeen High School, and four involving employees and three involving students were reported at Shoemaker High School.

Our Open Letter to Killeen ISD Superintendent Dr. John Craft. With other districts in the area taking decisive action to stop the spread of COVID it is unconscionable that KISD has not.

Posted by Killeen Educators on Sunday, November 15, 2020

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

