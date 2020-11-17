Advertisement

Hewitt: Newly elected council sworn in

By Rissa Shaw
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 2:28 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HEWITT, Texas (KWTX) - The City of Hewitt’s newly elected council members took the oath of office Tuesday night.

The socially-distanced swearing-in ceremony was held during the city council meeting at Hewitt City Hall.

Four of the seven seats on the council were up for grabs, however, only one new face joined the group.

Wilbert “Walky” Wachtendorf, Ward 1, Place 2, and Bill Fuller, Ward 2, Place 2, ran unopposed and kept their spots on the council along with fellow incumbent Steve Fortenberry who handily beat former Mayor Ed Passalugo for the Ward 3, Place 2 seat.

Passalugo’s time leading the council until his term expired in May 2019 was marred by controversy.

Only twenty votes decided the Ward 2, Place 1 race won by Bob Potter, the fresh face joining the council.

According to the city secretary, more than 7,600 ballots were cast by registered voters in Hewitt on Nov. 3 when the city held a special election in conjunction with the General Election.

Each member of the council will serve a two-year term.

The council voted to keep the Mayor, Charles Turner, and Mayor Pro-Tem, Wachtendorf, positions ‘as-is'.

Wachtendorf voted against it, and Turner was not present.

