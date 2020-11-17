Holiday tradition continues despite death of local coach who made Christmas dreams come true

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A more than decade-old effort to brighten Christmas for area kids in need will continue this year as family, friends and co-workers carry on the tradition started by a beloved local high school soccer coach who died unexpectedly in January from an apparent heart attack.

Mike Chapman, the head soccer coach at University High School, started the Make-A-Wish-Come True program 12 years ago with a goal of granting wishes to Waco ISD students who may not otherwise have gifts under the tree on Christmas morning.

The first year, the wishes of about two dozen students were granted.

By 2019 the number had grown to 400.

When Mike passed away, his younger brother Kyle stepped in to fill his role as University’s head coach so that he could make sure the soccer program continued the volunteerism that was so important to his big brother.

“Of course, I want to make him proud,” Kyle said.

“He’s my big brother.”

And nothing made Mike prouder, his family says, than the Make-A-Wish Come True project so they knew they had to keep it going.

“The Make-A-Wish-Come-True project is at the heart of the community service that the soccer team and the JROTC perform at University High School,” Kyle said.

“It’s very important to the Chapman, Montelongo and University family that we keep this tradition so we can continue to honor Mike’s legacy.”

It’s a feeling echoed by 1st Sgt. Leonard Montelongo with the JROTC at University High School.

“It’s important to keep the Make-A-Wish program going for both of our programs. JROTC and soccer because of the pandemic that’s going on,” Montelongo said.

“And more so because of Coach Chapman. This was one of his highlights that he looked forward to each and every year looking at the kids' faces as they received their gifts.”

Because of COVID-19 the program will look a little different.

In past years students would write letters about their wishes and then a special ceremony would be held during which the gifts were passed out by members of the soccer team and the JROTC at the school.

This year because they’re unable to shop and then send gifts home with the students, the group is asking for gift cards in increments of $25, $50 or $100 with the goal of providing $100 to 400 students.

Gift cards can be from anywhere, but those which offer multiple options for such gifts as clothes, toys, or even food are encouraged.

The gift cards need to be dropped off at University High School or the Bush’s Chicken at the Central Texas Marketplace by Dec. 4.

Monetary donations are also accepted, too.

They should be made through the Waco Foundation for benefit of the Coach Mike Chapman Fund.

Donations may be made online.

University High School soccer coach Mike Chapman and his players were well known for their service to the district and the community. Chapman died suddenly in January. (Waco ISD photo) (KWTX)

Organizers hope with the community’s help they’ll be able to pass out as many gift cards as possible to make those wishes comes true this Christmas for families who need it most, which will in turn, grant the wish of the Chapman family, too.

“He worked so hard for this,” Kyle said.

“Our family wants his legacy to continue.”

