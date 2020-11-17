Advertisement

John Legend creates new kind of holiday film

FILE - This Nov. 2, 2019 file photo shows John Legend at the 2019 LACMA Art and Film Gala in...
FILE - This Nov. 2, 2019 file photo shows John Legend at the 2019 LACMA Art and Film Gala in Los Angeles. People magazine has named Legend as the sexiest man alive in their special double issue on newsstands nationwide on Nov. 15. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File) (GIM)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 6:26 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LOS ANGELES (AP) - John Legend believes his production company has created a different kind of holiday film with the movie “Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey.”

Legend says most Christmas films featuring a Black cast tell stories grounded in reality and family, while “Jingle Jangle” is a fantasy story.

Legend says the amount of computer graphics and imagination used is on a different level than other holiday films.

Mike Jackson, a producer on “Jingle Jangle,” calls it “Black ‘Willy Wonka’ set against a holiday theme.”

The movie is running now on Netflix.

