John Legend creates new kind of holiday film

LOS ANGELES (AP) - John Legend believes his production company has created a different kind of holiday film with the movie “Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey.”

Legend says most Christmas films featuring a Black cast tell stories grounded in reality and family, while “Jingle Jangle” is a fantasy story.

Legend says the amount of computer graphics and imagination used is on a different level than other holiday films.

Mike Jackson, a producer on “Jingle Jangle,” calls it “Black ‘Willy Wonka’ set against a holiday theme.”

The movie is running now on Netflix.

