Keeping an Eye on Weekend Rain Chances!

Beautiful Fall weather continues for the remainder of the workweek. High temperatures will remain in the mid-to-upper 70s through Saturday with generally lots of sunshine overhead. Morning temperatures will be warming up too and will reach the 50s and 60s after another cool morning in the 40s Wednesday. We will see a few clouds Friday and especially Saturday but it won’t be enough to stop temperatures from warming up about 10° above normal.

Our next cold front moves through the area Sunday and we’ll have a 40% chance of rain when it arrives. Another weather disturbance is likely to move through early next week, and that will keep off and on rain chances around through Wednesday of next week.

Sunday’s cold front will drop temperatures into the 60s early next week but could quickly rebound into the 70s by Thanksgiving. As of now Thanksgiving Day looks rain-free and nice, although a little warmer than normal.

