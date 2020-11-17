Advertisement

Lost dog journeys across the Canadian border and back

A dog’s journey across the Canadian border and back was complicated by coronavirus restrictions.
A dog’s journey across the Canadian border and back was complicated by coronavirus restrictions.(WJRT)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 1:54 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT KENT, Maine - A dog’s journey across the Canadian border and back was complicated by coronavirus restrictions limiting movement from a town on one side of the St. John River to a Maine town on the other.

The Bangor Daily News reports the German shepherd named Diamond escaped from her home in New Brunswick Saturday and crossed into Fort Kent, Maine.

Coronavirus restrictions prevented her caretakers from following.

The owner Paryse Michaud posted a plea for help on Facebook.

After six hours, friends on the Maine side found Diamond and coordinated with friends to hand her off through a border station.

Diamond was united with her family Sunday.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A stretch of a busy Central Texas roadway was closed Monday evening and nearby residents were...
SWAT standoff in local neighborhood shuts down busy roadway
Jeremiah Thomas (left) was found safe. Shannon Thomas was arrested.
Texas boy named in statewide Amber Alert found safe
Three more local schools shifted to remote instruction Monday after an increase in COVID-19...
Three more local schools shift to remote instruction
(left to right) Ma Ney Gay, George Fernando Vasquez and Jesus Hernandez. (Source: Tarrant...
3 arrested, charged with capital murder after bodies found burned in North Texas
Hundreds of new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Central Texas and more than a dozen...
COVID 19: Hundreds of new Central Texas cases, a dozen more deaths

Latest News

A bomb squad responded to a threat at a local hospital Tuesday. (Photo by Drake Lawson/file)
Bomb squad responds to threat at local hospital
An educators group is calling for temporary campus closures in one local school district as...
Educators group to local superintendent: ‘What you are doing isn’t working’
Texas officers who responded to a report of a one-vehicle accident found an SUV with two...
Texas officers respond to crash, find two critically injured shooting victims
Killeen police were involved in a second standoff in less than 24 hours Tuesday.
Armed man holds officers at bay in local neighborhood