Man found dead in Texas lake identified

The man has been identified as Benjamin Cowley, 30, from Louisville, Ky.
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 11:36 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MARION COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The man who was found by a fisherman on Lake o’the Pines has been identified by law enforcement officials.

At approximately 4 p.m. on Nov. 9, a fisherman at the Johnson Creek Camping area discovered a body in the water.

The man has been identified as Benjamin Cowley, 30, from Louisville, Ky., Marion County Sheriff David Capps said.

Foul play is not suspected, Capps said.

Cowley had been reported missing by his family in Louisville.

He was later spotted camping at the Johnson Creek Camping area near the Lake O' The Pines on Nov. 4.

